Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $340,000 Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Read Our Latest Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.