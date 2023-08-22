Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361,989 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

