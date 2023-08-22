Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,763,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $4,679,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,805 shares of company stock worth $22,019,708 over the last three months. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AI opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

