Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 857 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $1,967,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $2,085,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.59. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $69.84.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.63 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In related news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $691,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

