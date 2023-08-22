Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,293 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Natixis grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817,975 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,700,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,553,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

BHC opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

