Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,387 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Verint Systems by 34.3% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -646.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $315,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $53,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,475.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,135 shares of company stock worth $4,420,526. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

