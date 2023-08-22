Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,025 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,592,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,145.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,119,257 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 159.93 and a beta of 0.88. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

