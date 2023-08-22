Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on FULT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

