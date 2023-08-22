Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,859 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,197.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,060. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCM stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

