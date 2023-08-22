Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,707 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after buying an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,193,000 after buying an additional 173,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,178,000 after buying an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.