Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,158 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRVA opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 5,053 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $126,375.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,656,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,473,891.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,390.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,676 shares of company stock worth $12,665,768 over the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.