Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 5,279 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,034 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

