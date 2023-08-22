Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 69.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 347,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.