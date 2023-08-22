US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 414,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,334 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Option Care Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 291.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.41. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 55,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,904,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,704.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

