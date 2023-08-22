US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

