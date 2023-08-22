UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 101.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF stock opened at $169.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.84. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $150.50 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.80.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

