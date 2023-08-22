Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 778 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,454 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,594. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

