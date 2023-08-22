Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

