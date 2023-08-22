SCP Investment LP Sells 135,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SCP Investment LP reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.5% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

