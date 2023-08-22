Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $980.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $980.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $890.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $844.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $752.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $764.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $572.22 and a 1-year high of $846.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

