Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Clean Harbors worth $28,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $172.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.44. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.71 and a 1 year high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $363,859.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $363,859.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,851. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

