Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $26,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 158.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 85,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

