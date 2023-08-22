Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Loop Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.08.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of PANW opened at $240.81 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 191.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

