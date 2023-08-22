Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.08.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $240.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

