Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group to $123.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.91.

NBIX opened at $108.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

