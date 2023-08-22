Motco Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Motco increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7,053.3% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 90.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,856 shares of company stock worth $9,031,034 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

