Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.4 %

TAP stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,025.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

