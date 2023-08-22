Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,729 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1,718.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,254,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,158,000 after buying an additional 1,185,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

