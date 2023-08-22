Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 27,449 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KE by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after buying an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KE by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,105,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEKE. TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. New Street Research began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

