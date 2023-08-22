Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5,984.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $60.79 and a 12 month high of $79.22.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $30,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $404,291.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,827.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 57,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,175. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

