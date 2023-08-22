Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after buying an additional 367,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,544,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,289,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $225.23 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.81%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

