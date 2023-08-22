Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 388 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of CarMax worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX stock opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

