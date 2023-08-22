Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,863 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 47.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 261,515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Shares of TECH opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Techne

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

