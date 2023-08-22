Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 726.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Toro worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

