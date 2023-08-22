Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,760 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.22% of Denali Therapeutics worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $68,996.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,684.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $633,584. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

