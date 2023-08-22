Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,737 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of TransUnion worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 58.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,720.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,880. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

