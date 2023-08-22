Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.19% of Abcam worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Price Performance

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

