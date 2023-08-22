Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,136 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Catalent worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $89,248. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 206.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $104.62.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.