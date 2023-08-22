Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.8% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $321.88 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.19 and a 200 day moving average of $304.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

