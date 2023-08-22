Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners cut their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $321.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.