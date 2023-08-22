Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,258 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

