IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,336,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,319,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,291 shares of company stock worth $5,393,968. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

IPGP opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

