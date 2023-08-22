Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,856 shares of company stock worth $9,031,034. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

