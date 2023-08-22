Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Insider Jeffrey Eckel Purchases 2,525 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,525 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 282.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after buying an additional 1,599,641 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.