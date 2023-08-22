Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Richard Santoroski Acquires 2,500 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Santoroski purchased 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 282.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

