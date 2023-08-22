Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CAO Charles Melko Acquires 2,000 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 7.4 %

HASI opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after acquiring an additional 956,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

