Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 2,554 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.9 %

JNJ stock opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average of $161.42. The firm has a market cap of $435.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

