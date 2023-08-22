Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,170 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $25,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCCO

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.