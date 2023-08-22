Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Evercore ISI

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

