Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 773,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 113,081 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,817 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.56 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

